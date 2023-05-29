Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) marked $0.83 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $0.84. While Secoo Holding Limited has underperformed by -1.00%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SECO fell by -64.12%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.03 to $0.52, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.53% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Secoo Holding Limited (SECO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -15.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Secoo Holding Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -73.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 2.77M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for SECO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 19.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.68%, with a loss of -0.24% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Secoo Holding Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 17.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SECO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SECO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. FIL Investment Advisors’s position in SECO has decreased by -0.13% in the first quarter. The company now owns 226,336 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.18 million, following the sale of -305 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC increased its SECO holdings by 892.87% and now holds 18656.0 SECO shares valued at $14869.0 with the added 16777.0 shares during the period. SECO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 17.00% at present.