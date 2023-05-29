Nuburu Inc. (AMEX:BURU) marked $0.68 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $0.70. While Nuburu Inc. has underperformed by -2.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BURU fell by -93.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $14.00 to $0.70, whereas the simple moving average fell by -90.59% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Nuburu Inc. (BURU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 400.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Nuburu Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 701.48K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for BURU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.04%, with a loss of -17.06% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Nuburu Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 85.67%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 7.57% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BURU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BURU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Amundi Asset Management SA’s position in BURU has increased by 11.46% in the first quarter. The company now owns 544,574 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.52 million, following the purchase of 55,993 additional shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners, made another decreased to its shares in BURU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -40.56%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -162,231 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.23 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 237,769.

BURU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 7.57% at present.