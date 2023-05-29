A share of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:GSUN) closed at $1.08 per share on Friday, up from $1.08 day before. While Golden Sun Education Group Limited has overperformed by 0.05%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -52.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and GSUN is registering an average volume of 691.76K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.07%, with a gain of 3.89% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Golden Sun Education Group Limited Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.68% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in GSUN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in GSUN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Virtu Financial BD LLC’s position in GSUN has increased by 24.57% in the first quarter. The company now owns 13,890 shares of the stock, with a value of $18752.0, following the purchase of 2,740 additional shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC made another decreased to its shares in GSUN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -52.38%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -12,265 additional shares for a total stake of worth $15054.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,151.

During the first quarter, GSA Capital Partners LLP subtracted a -23,973 position in GSUN. UBS Securities LLC sold an additional 2723.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -44.78%, now holding 3358.0 shares worth $4533.0. At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its GSUN holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 GSUN shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 11640.0 shares during the period. GSUN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.68% at present.