As of Friday, Freightos Limited’s (NASDAQ:CRGO) stock closed at $2.01, down from $2.02 the previous day. While Freightos Limited has underperformed by -0.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRGO fell by -79.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $31.15 to $1.87, whereas the simple moving average fell by -73.16% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Freightos Limited (CRGO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 54.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Freightos Limited’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and CRGO is recording 53.73K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 14.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 16.44%, with a loss of -19.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.50, showing growth from the present price of $2.01, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Freightos Limited Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 69.68%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CRGO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CRGO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 1,771,094 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.06 million, following the purchase of 1,771,094 additional shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners, made another decreased to its shares in CRGO during the first quarter, downing its stake by -94.95%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -939,569 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 50,000.

During the first quarter, Linden Advisors LP subtracted a -925,000 position in CRGO. Millennium Management LLC sold an additional -0.14 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -87.34%, now holding 20476.0 shares worth $46890.0. CRGO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 70.20% at present.