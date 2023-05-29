In Friday’s session, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) marked $0.70 per share, down from $0.70 in the previous session. While Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. has underperformed by -0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TSHA fell by -71.88%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.09 to $0.61, whereas the simple moving average fell by -60.09% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. (TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TSHA has an average volume of 394.88K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.76%, with a loss of -5.30% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.13, showing growth from the present price of $0.70, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TSHA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 23.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TSHA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TSHA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in TSHA has decreased by -3.67% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,087,338 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.39 million, following the sale of -117,584 additional shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in TSHA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -42.58%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,277,365 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.33 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,722,400.

TSHA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 23.20% at present.