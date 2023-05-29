As of Friday, Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:EPOW) stock closed at $1.85, up from $1.82 the previous day. While Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. has overperformed by 1.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EPOW rose by 26.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.42 to $1.50, whereas the simple moving average fell by -37.64% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. (EPOW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 58.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EPOW is recording 327.40K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.03%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.63%, with a loss of -17.41% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Sunrise New Energy Co. Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 53.56%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EPOW shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EPOW appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. UBS Securities LLC’s position in EPOW has increased by 136.66% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,029 shares of the stock, with a value of $9555.0, following the purchase of 2,904 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,280 additional shares for a total stake of worth $2432.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,280.

During the first quarter, Jane Street Capital LLC subtracted a -16,233 position in EPOW. Virtu Financial BD LLC sold an additional 12719.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -100.00%, now holding 0.0 shares worth $0.0. EPOW shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.10% at present.