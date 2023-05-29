The share price of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) rose to $1.16 per share on Friday from $1.13. While Vintage Wine Estates Inc. has overperformed by 2.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, VWE fell by -85.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.91 to $0.96, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.94% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Vintage Wine Estates Inc. (VWE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -11.90%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Vintage Wine Estates Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -56.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and VWE is recording an average volume of 214.14K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.86%, with a loss of -4.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.67, showing growth from the present price of $1.16, which can serve as yet another indication of whether VWE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Vintage Wine Estates Inc. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in VWE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in VWE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in VWE has decreased by -3.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,967,236 shares of the stock, with a value of $14.7 million, following the sale of -445,157 additional shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LL made another decreased to its shares in VWE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -4.26%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -175,285 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,941,765.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -1,323 position in VWE. Timelo Investment Management, Inc sold an additional -0.73 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -29.75%, now holding 1.73 million shares worth $2.32 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its VWE holdings by 1.27% and now holds 1.63 million VWE shares valued at $2.18 million with the added 20428.0 shares during the period. VWE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 52.60% at present.