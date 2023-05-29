In Friday’s session, Modular Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MODD) marked $1.10 per share, up from $1.06 in the previous session. While Modular Medical Inc. has overperformed by 3.77%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MODD fell by -73.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.43 to $0.84, whereas the simple moving average fell by -61.38% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Modular Medical Inc. (MODD)

Modular Medical Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -145.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 11.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MODD has an average volume of 35.99K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.81%, with a gain of 6.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MODD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Modular Medical Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its MODD holdings by 0.29% and now holds 0.11 million MODD shares valued at $0.2 million with the added 306.0 shares during the period. MODD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.90% at present.