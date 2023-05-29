In Friday’s session, MIND Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) marked $0.63 per share, up from $0.60 in the previous session. While MIND Technology Inc. has overperformed by 4.40%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MIND fell by -30.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.09 to $0.37, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.34% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of MIND Technology Inc. (MIND)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -41.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

MIND Technology Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -61.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and MIND has an average volume of 134.87K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 13.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.68%, with a gain of 17.70% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze MIND Technology Inc. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 19.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MIND shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MIND appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in MIND has increased by 2.37% in the first quarter. The company now owns 488,286 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.24 million, following the purchase of 11,282 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in MIND during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.06%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -145 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.12 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 246,284.

MIND shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 19.70% at present.