A share of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (NASDAQ:LYT) closed at $0.51 per share on Friday, down from $0.56 day before. While Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. has underperformed by -8.23%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. (LYT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -55.30%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LYT is registering an average volume of 97.42K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.19%, with a loss of -12.72% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Lytus Technologies Holdings PTV. Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 85.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 0.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LYT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LYT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another decreased to its shares in LYT during the first quarter, downing its stake by -38.55%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -20,700 additional shares for a total stake of worth $31020.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 33,000.

During the first quarter, Millennium Management LLC subtracted a -1,920 position in LYT. Citadel Securities LLC sold an additional 48831.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -74.41%, now holding 16792.0 shares worth $15784.0. LYT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 0.52% at present.