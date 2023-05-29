AGBA Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ:AGBA) marked $1.50 per share on Friday, up from a previous closing price of $1.49. While AGBA Group Holding Limited has overperformed by 0.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AGBA fell by -86.39%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.81 to $1.31, whereas the simple moving average fell by -71.69% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of AGBA Group Holding Limited (AGBA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 226.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of AGBA Group Holding Limited’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 954.08K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for AGBA stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 21.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.81%, with a loss of -3.85% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze AGBA Group Holding Limited Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 91.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 3.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AGBA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AGBA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Meteora Capital LLC’s position in AGBA has decreased by -15.00% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,118,677 shares of the stock, with a value of $2.58 million, following the sale of -197,339 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC decreased its AGBA holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 AGBA shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 3847.0 shares during the period. AGBA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 3.70% at present.