A share of Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) closed at $0.50 per share on Friday, up from $0.49 day before. While Elys Game Technology Corp. has overperformed by 1.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ELYS fell by -50.53%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.47 to $0.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 2.71% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 1.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Elys Game Technology Corp.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and ELYS is registering an average volume of 127.61K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.00%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.93%, with a loss of -3.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.50, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ELYS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Elys Game Technology Corp. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 8.40% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ELYS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ELYS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Geode Capital Management LLC’s position in ELYS has increased by 280.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 241,087 shares of the stock, with a value of $0.11 million, following the purchase of 177,793 additional shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC made another increased to its shares in ELYS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 13.91%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 16,400 additional shares for a total stake of worth $62450.0, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 134,300.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 64,000 position in ELYS. Virtu Financial BD LLC purchased an additional 4614.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 10.54%, now holding 48377.0 shares worth $22495.0. ELYS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 8.40% at present.