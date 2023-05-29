Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) closed Friday at $4.91 per share, down from $4.92 a day earlier. While Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -0.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, HRTG rose by 41.50%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.23 to $1.12, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 92.49% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (HRTG)

The current dividend for HRTG investors is set at $0.24 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 11.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and HRTG is recording an average volume of 189.78K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.20%, with a loss of -1.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.75, showing decline from the present price of $4.91, which can serve as yet another indication of whether HRTG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 44.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in HRTG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in HRTG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in HRTG has increased by 2.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 1,282,507 shares of the stock, with a value of $4.14 million, following the purchase of 27,200 additional shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC made another increased to its shares in HRTG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.33%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 85,937 additional shares for a total stake of worth $4.06 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,257,983.

During the first quarter, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL added a 151,940 position in HRTG. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 13986.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -1.89%, now holding 0.73 million shares worth $2.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its HRTG holdings by -18.83% and now holds 0.68 million HRTG shares valued at $2.21 million with the lessened -0.16 million shares during the period. HRTG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 44.00% at present.