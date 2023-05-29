A share of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH) closed at $6.92 per share on Friday, down from $7.06 day before. While Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -1.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, LBPH rose by 57.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.29 to $2.70, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 39.84% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LBPH)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -63.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 10.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and LBPH is registering an average volume of 83.25K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.15%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.37%, with a loss of -25.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.38, showing growth from the present price of $6.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether LBPH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.06%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in LBPH shares?

The recent increase in stakes in LBPH appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in LBPH has increased by 162.50% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,900,392 shares of the stock, with a value of $24.02 million, following the purchase of 1,795,488 additional shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP made another increased to its shares in LBPH during the first quarter, upping its stake by 11.09%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 234,858 additional shares for a total stake of worth $19.48 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,353,141.

During the first quarter, HBM Partners AG subtracted a -56,804 position in LBPH. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased an additional 0.75 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 92.54%, now holding 1.56 million shares worth $12.92 million. At the end of the first quarter, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. decreased its LBPH holdings by -3.06% and now holds 1.46 million LBPH shares valued at $12.13 million with the lessened 46187.0 shares during the period. LBPH shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.70% at present.