Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) marked $1.97 per share on Friday, down from a previous closing price of $2.01. While Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.99%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, COEP fell by -80.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.42 to $1.03, whereas the simple moving average fell by -52.10% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (COEP)

In order to gain a clear picture of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 370.84K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for COEP stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.91%, with a loss of -0.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.97, which can serve as yet another indication of whether COEP is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 52.11%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in COEP shares?

The recent increase in stakes in COEP appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 81,672 shares of the stock, with a value of $97190.0, following the purchase of 81,672 additional shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Adv made another increased to its shares in COEP during the first quarter, upping its stake by 104.45%.

COEP shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 55.10% at present.