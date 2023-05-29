In Friday’s session, CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) marked $1.09 per share, up from $1.02 in the previous session. While CURO Group Holdings Corp. has overperformed by 6.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CURO fell by -86.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.83 to $1.00, whereas the simple moving average fell by -70.18% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)

With CURO’s current dividend of $0.44 per share, investors can expect to earn a return regardless of performance. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -27.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CURO has an average volume of 146.19K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.66%, with a loss of -0.91% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $2.57, showing growth from the present price of $1.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CURO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CURO Group Holdings Corp. Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CURO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CURO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $3.04 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,900,000.

During the first quarter, Long Focus Capital Management LLC added a 295,017 position in CURO. BlackRock Fund Advisors sold an additional 27807.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -2.27%, now holding 1.2 million shares worth $1.91 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its CURO holdings by -0.84% and now holds 1.16 million CURO shares valued at $1.86 million with the lessened 9862.0 shares during the period. CURO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 37.20% at present.