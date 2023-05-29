Castellum Inc. (AMEX:CTM) closed Friday at $0.69 per share, down from $0.75 a day earlier. While Castellum Inc. has underperformed by -8.64%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CTM fell by -84.07%, with highs and lows ranging from $5.60 to $0.62, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.60% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Castellum Inc. (CTM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -1.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Castellum Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -93.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CTM is recording an average volume of 59.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.81%, with a loss of -10.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.40, showing growth from the present price of $0.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CTM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Castellum Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 45.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.78% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CTM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CTM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Meridian Wealth Management LLC made another increased to its shares in CTM during the first quarter, upping its stake by 57.39%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 68,300 additional shares for a total stake of worth $0.19 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 187,300.

During the first quarter, Kestra Private Wealth Services LL added a 78,519 position in CTM. Walleye Capital LLC sold an additional 31958.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -25.07%, now holding 95542.0 shares worth $97453.0. CTM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.78% at present.