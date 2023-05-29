Within its last year performance, IONM fell by -97.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $113.00 to $0.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -88.35% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -23.40%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Assure Holdings Corp.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 521.45K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IONM stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 25.13%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.20%, with a gain of 0.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.00, showing growth from the present price of $1.04, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IONM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Assure Holdings Corp. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 12.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IONM shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IONM appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Sabby Management LLC’s position in IONM has decreased by -21.71% in the first quarter. The company now owns 27,597 shares of the stock, with a value of $81135.0, following the sale of -7,653 additional shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC made another decreased to its shares in IONM during the first quarter, downing its stake by -6.31%.

At the end of the first quarter, UBS Securities LLC increased its IONM holdings by 113.18% and now holds 1488.0 IONM shares valued at $4375.0 with the added 790.0 shares during the period. IONM shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 12.90% at present.