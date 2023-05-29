In Friday’s session, Wejo Group Limited (NASDAQ:WEJO) marked $0.29 per share, up from $0.29 in the previous session. While Wejo Group Limited has overperformed by 0.98%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WEJO fell by -84.42%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.58 to $0.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -62.97% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Wejo Group Limited (WEJO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 157.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Wejo Group Limited’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 557.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WEJO has an average volume of 264.75K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 9.74%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.68%, with a loss of -19.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.00, showing growth from the present price of $0.29, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WEJO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Wejo Group Limited Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 18.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 36.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in WEJO shares?

The recent increase in stakes in WEJO appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in WEJO has increased by 24.08% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,614,116 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.02 million, following the purchase of 507,256 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its WEJO holdings by 27.00% and now holds 0.77 million WEJO shares valued at $0.3 million with the added 0.16 million shares during the period. WEJO shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 36.90% at present.