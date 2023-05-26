A share of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) closed at $17.42 per share on Thursday, down from $18.05 day before. While 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed by -3.49%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FDMT rose by 134.77%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.49 to $5.32, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.82% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -75.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 18.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and FDMT is registering an average volume of 565.62K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.25%, with a loss of -1.19% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.43, showing growth from the present price of $17.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FDMT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FDMT shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FDMT appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Viking Global Investors LP’s position in FDMT has increased by 21.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,787,914 shares of the stock, with a value of $86.23 million, following the purchase of 850,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $72.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,007,413.

During the first quarter, Deep Track Capital LP subtracted a -378,794 position in FDMT. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 32063.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.48%, now holding 2.2 million shares worth $39.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its FDMT holdings by 65.34% and now holds 2.04 million FDMT shares valued at $36.78 million with the added 0.81 million shares during the period. FDMT shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.80% at present.