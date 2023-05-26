A share of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) closed at $13.49 per share on Thursday, up from $13.25 day before. While Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has overperformed by 1.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PEB fell by -34.00%, with highs and lows ranging from $24.29 to $12.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.03% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

It’s important to note that PEB shareholders are currently getting $0.04 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 18.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and PEB is registering an average volume of 2.89M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.61%, with a loss of -3.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.38, showing growth from the present price of $13.49, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PEB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.80%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 120.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PEB shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PEB appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PEB has increased by 8.94% in the first quarter. The company now owns 21,111,030 shares of the stock, with a value of $300.41 million, following the purchase of 1,733,220 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in PEB during the first quarter, upping its stake by 24.26%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 3,817,941 additional shares for a total stake of worth $278.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 19,553,569.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 567,463 position in PEB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management, purchased an additional 2.95 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 62.17%, now holding 7.7 million shares worth $109.54 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its PEB holdings by -18.94% and now holds 6.74 million PEB shares valued at $95.97 million with the lessened -1.58 million shares during the period. PEB shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 120.62% at present.