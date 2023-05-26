As of Thursday, Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ATEC) stock closed at $14.74, down from $15.02 the previous day. While Alphatec Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -1.86%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ATEC rose by 103.59%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.13 to $5.73, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.00% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Alphatec Holdings Inc. (ATEC)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 53.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Alphatec Holdings Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 581.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ATEC is recording 1.09M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.48%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.23%, with a loss of -3.85% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.72, showing growth from the present price of $14.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ATEC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alphatec Holdings Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 8.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ATEC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ATEC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in ATEC has increased by 1.59% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,446,442 shares of the stock, with a value of $64.21 million, following the purchase of 69,700 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in ATEC during the first quarter, upping its stake by 58.73%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 1,625,454 additional shares for a total stake of worth $63.44 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,393,341.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. subtracted a -112,511 position in ATEC. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 17952.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.61%, now holding 2.94 million shares worth $42.51 million. At the end of the first quarter, Next Century Growth Investors LLC decreased its ATEC holdings by -9.12% and now holds 2.11 million ATEC shares valued at $30.45 million with the lessened -0.21 million shares during the period. ATEC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.00% at present.