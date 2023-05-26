China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) marked $0.38 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $0.40. While China Pharma Holdings Inc. has underperformed by -3.80%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPHI fell by -84.80%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.15 to $0.27, whereas the simple moving average fell by -63.95% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of China Pharma Holdings Inc. (CPHI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -86.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 404.88K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CPHI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 18.95%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 15.89%, with a gain of 23.82% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze China Pharma Holdings Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 51.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 1.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPHI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPHI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s position in CPHI has increased by 400.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 170,361 shares of the stock, with a value of $61330.0, following the purchase of 136,319 additional shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC made another increased to its shares in CPHI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 111.21%.

At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Securities LLC decreased its CPHI holdings by -100.00% and now holds 0.0 CPHI shares valued at $0.0 with the lessened 5881.0 shares during the period. CPHI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 1.20% at present.