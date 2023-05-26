CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) marked $8.55 per share on Thursday, up from a previous closing price of $8.50. While CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has overperformed by 0.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CBAY rose by 347.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.22 to $1.81, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 38.31% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)

In order to gain a clear picture of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -151.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.64M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CBAY stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.10%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.62%, with a loss of -5.52% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $14.20, showing growth from the present price of $8.55, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CBAY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.31%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CBAY shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CBAY appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Janus Henderson Investors US LLC made another increased to its shares in CBAY during the first quarter, upping its stake by 498.63%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 6,201,280 additional shares for a total stake of worth $80.11 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 7,444,949.

During the first quarter, Octagon Capital Advisors LP added a 2,711,718 position in CBAY. Adage Capital Management LP purchased an additional 3.9 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 779.88%, now holding 4.4 million shares worth $47.34 million. At the end of the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its CBAY holdings by 19.66% and now holds 4.36 million CBAY shares valued at $46.89 million with the added 0.72 million shares during the period. CBAY shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 76.30% at present.