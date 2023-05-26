The share price of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) fell to $4.63 per share on Thursday from $4.72. While Grupo Televisa S.A.B. has underperformed by -1.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TV fell by -49.84%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.39 to $4.38, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.06% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of TV’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $0.09 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.50%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -6.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TV is recording an average volume of 1.93M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.17%, with a loss of -7.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $7.74, showing growth from the present price of $4.63, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TV is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 27.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 40.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in TV shares?

The recent increase in stakes in TV appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Dodge & Cox’s position in TV has increased by 0.25% in the first quarter. The company now owns 65,012,920 shares of the stock, with a value of $328.97 million, following the purchase of 164,000 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company picked up 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $161.7 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 31,955,952.

During the first quarter, Discovery Capital Management LLC added a 8,369,554 position in TV. Alua Capital Management LP purchased an additional 1.4 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 15.37%, now holding 10.51 million shares worth $53.17 million. At the end of the first quarter, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its TV holdings by 273.03% and now holds 9.27 million TV shares valued at $46.89 million with the added 6.78 million shares during the period. TV shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 40.90% at present.