Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) closed Thursday at $26.75 per share, down from $26.93 a day earlier. While Stevanato Group S.p.A. has underperformed by -0.67%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, STVN rose by 72.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.67 to $13.71, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 32.83% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.20%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and STVN is recording an average volume of 296.33K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.73%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.25%, with a loss of -0.56% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.55, showing growth from the present price of $26.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether STVN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Stevanato Group S.p.A. Shares?

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN) is based in the Italy and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Medical Instruments & Supplies market. When comparing Stevanato Group S.p.A. shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 45.57, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 5.00%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.37%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in STVN shares?

The recent increase in stakes in STVN appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s position in STVN has increased by 1.90% in the first quarter. The company now owns 3,537,141 shares of the stock, with a value of $93.77 million, following the purchase of 66,010 additional shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC made another decreased to its shares in STVN during the first quarter, downing its stake by -22.89%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -1,021,712 additional shares for a total stake of worth $91.25 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,442,280.

During the first quarter, Copeland Capital Management LLC added a 2,137 position in STVN. Neuberger Berman Investment Advis purchased an additional 1.76 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7,883.08%, now holding 1.78 million shares worth $47.19 million. STVN shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 11.93% at present.