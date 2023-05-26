The share price of Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) fell to $279.02 per share on Thursday from $280.84. While Paycom Software Inc. has underperformed by -0.65%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PAYC rose by 4.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $402.78 to $255.82, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.82% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of PAYC’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.50 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 27.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Paycom Software Inc.’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 26.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and PAYC is recording an average volume of 545.11K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.19%, with a loss of -1.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $369.68, showing growth from the present price of $279.02, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PAYC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paycom Software Inc. Shares?

A leading company in the Software – Application sector, Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) is based in the USA. When comparing Paycom Software Inc. shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 52.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 30.30%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 14.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 81.00% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PAYC shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PAYC appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PAYC has increased by 0.32% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,592,585 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.62 billion, following the purchase of 17,833 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in PAYC during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.32%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -37,385 additional shares for a total stake of worth $809.17 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,786,671.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 43,991 position in PAYC. Fidelity Management & Research Co purchased an additional 0.68 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 81.49%, now holding 1.52 million shares worth $442.59 million. At the end of the first quarter, AllianceBernstein LP increased its PAYC holdings by 250.78% and now holds 1.34 million PAYC shares valued at $390.43 million with the added 0.96 million shares during the period. PAYC shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 81.00% at present.