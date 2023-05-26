Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) closed Thursday at $80.83 per share, down from $82.50 a day earlier. While Exact Sciences Corporation has underperformed by -2.02%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EXAS rose by 68.78%, with highs and lows ranging from $85.82 to $29.27, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 52.55% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 23.80%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Exact Sciences Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EXAS is recording an average volume of 1.97M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.57%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.34%, with a loss of -0.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $86.52, showing growth from the present price of $80.83, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EXAS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Exact Sciences Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.70%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in EXAS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in EXAS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in EXAS has increased by 0.84% in the first quarter. The company now owns 17,010,987 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.09 billion, following the purchase of 142,126 additional shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Investment Management, I made another increased to its shares in EXAS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 88.40%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 5,362,780 additional shares for a total stake of worth $732.28 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 11,429,427.

During the first quarter, ARK Investment Management LLC subtracted a -4,661,303 position in EXAS. Wellington Management Co. LLP purchased an additional 0.59 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.71%, now holding 10.84 million shares worth $694.36 million. At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its EXAS holdings by -2.43% and now holds 7.05 million EXAS shares valued at $451.87 million with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period. EXAS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.30% at present.