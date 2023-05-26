DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) marked $53.34 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $53.47. While DocuSign Inc. has underperformed by -0.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DOCU fell by -25.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $92.04 to $39.57, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.06% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of DocuSign Inc. (DOCU)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of DocuSign Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -21.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 3.76M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DOCU stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.64%, with a gain of 1.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $68.12, showing growth from the present price of $53.34, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DOCU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DocuSign Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 78.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DOCU shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DOCU appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DOCU has increased by 3.56% in the first quarter. The company now owns 19,284,895 shares of the stock, with a value of $953.45 million, following the purchase of 662,715 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in DOCU during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.78%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -68,596 additional shares for a total stake of worth $429.16 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,680,442.

During the first quarter, Polen Capital Management LLC added a 270,137 position in DOCU. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased an additional 0.19 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.36%, now holding 5.82 million shares worth $287.73 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co increased its DOCU holdings by 504.45% and now holds 4.55 million DOCU shares valued at $225.0 million with the added 3.8 million shares during the period. DOCU shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 78.60% at present.