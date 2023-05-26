A share of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) closed at $4.94 per share on Thursday, down from $4.95 day before. While Chindata Group Holdings Limited has underperformed by -0.20%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CD fell by -13.33%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.21 to $4.91, whereas the simple moving average fell by -31.89% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 77.90%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 6.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CD is registering an average volume of 1.03M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.19%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.38%, with a loss of -15.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $11.64, showing growth from the present price of $4.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Chindata Group Holdings Limited Shares?

A giant in the Information Technology Services market, Chindata Group Holdings Limited (CD) is based in the China. When comparing Chindata Group Holdings Limited shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 19.53, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 4.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 48.70% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. MY.Alpha Management made another increased to its shares in CD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 2.40%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 245,897 additional shares for a total stake of worth $66.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 10,502,324.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 79,072 position in CD. Krane Funds Advisors LLC sold an additional -0.6 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -8.66%, now holding 6.28 million shares worth $39.65 million. At the end of the first quarter, Sylebra Capital Ltd. increased its CD holdings by 0.37% and now holds 6.1 million CD shares valued at $38.48 million with the added 22330.0 shares during the period. CD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 48.70% at present.