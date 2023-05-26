As of Thursday, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACAD) stock closed at $24.45, down from $25.65 the previous day. While ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed by -4.68%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACAD rose by 45.62%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.73 to $12.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 36.63% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.70% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ACAD is recording 1.66M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.48%, with a gain of 5.39% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $22.98, showing decline from the present price of $24.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACAD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ACAD shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ACAD appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Baker Bros. Advisors LP’s position in ACAD has increased by 0.04% in the first quarter. The company now owns 41,938,486 shares of the stock, with a value of $894.55 million, following the purchase of 15,000 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ACAD during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.07%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 397,162 additional shares for a total stake of worth $284.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 13,350,328.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -228,312 position in ACAD. RTW Investments LP purchased an additional 4.57 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 124.54%, now holding 8.24 million shares worth $175.82 million. At the end of the first quarter, Fidelity Management & Research Co decreased its ACAD holdings by -15.94% and now holds 7.85 million ACAD shares valued at $167.36 million with the lessened -1.49 million shares during the period. ACAD shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.90% at present.