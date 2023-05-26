As of Thursday, Under Armour Inc.’s (NYSE:UA) stock closed at $6.47, down from $6.55 the previous day. While Under Armour Inc. has underperformed by -1.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UA fell by -21.19%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.41 to $5.74, whereas the simple moving average fell by -20.54% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Under Armour Inc. (UA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.50%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and UA is recording 3.24M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.49%, with a loss of -8.49% over the past seven days.

How Do You Analyze Under Armour Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.76%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in UA shares?

The recent increase in stakes in UA appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in UA has decreased by -5.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 20,500,307 shares of the stock, with a value of $164.82 million, following the sale of -1,146,322 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in UA during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.37%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -373,250 additional shares for a total stake of worth $123.76 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 15,393,044.

During the first quarter, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC subtracted a -299,279 position in UA. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. sold an additional -0.2 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -3.42%, now holding 5.55 million shares worth $44.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Janus Henderson Investors US LLC decreased its UA holdings by -0.47% and now holds 4.75 million UA shares valued at $38.15 million with the lessened 22471.0 shares during the period. UA shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.75% at present.