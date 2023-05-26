A share of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) closed at $155.06 per share on Thursday, up from $153.58 day before. While CyberArk Software Ltd. has overperformed by 0.96%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CYBR rose by 17.27%, with highs and lows ranging from $165.18 to $113.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.93% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

CyberArk Software Ltd.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -19.10% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CYBR is registering an average volume of 452.00K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.43%, with a gain of 4.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $178.50, showing growth from the present price of $155.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CYBR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CyberArk Software Ltd. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 96.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CYBR shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CYBR appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Wasatch Advisors, Inc.’s position in CYBR has increased by 1.54% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,368,668 shares of the stock, with a value of $295.14 million, following the purchase of 36,006 additional shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC made another increased to its shares in CYBR during the first quarter, upping its stake by 852.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 1,152,804 additional shares for a total stake of worth $160.49 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 1,288,044.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 7,313 position in CYBR. RGM Capital LLC purchased an additional 40921.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.52%, now holding 1.2 million shares worth $149.93 million. At the end of the first quarter, Franklin Templeton Institutional increased its CYBR holdings by 12.44% and now holds 1.2 million CYBR shares valued at $149.52 million with the added 0.13 million shares during the period. CYBR shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 96.10% at present.