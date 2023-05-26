A share of Shoe Carnival Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) closed at $19.69 per share on Thursday, down from $20.38 day before. While Shoe Carnival Inc. has underperformed by -3.39%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SCVL fell by -20.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $29.70 to $19.42, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.55% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL)

It’s important to note that SCVL shareholders are currently getting $0.46 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -7.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Shoe Carnival Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SCVL is registering an average volume of 371.08K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.13%, with a loss of -16.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.33, showing growth from the present price of $19.69, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SCVL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Shoe Carnival Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Apparel Retail market, Shoe Carnival Inc. (SCVL) is based in the USA. When comparing Shoe Carnival Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 4.98, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 9.30%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 67.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in SCVL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in SCVL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in SCVL has decreased by -5.17% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,621,130 shares of the stock, with a value of $60.94 million, following the sale of -142,851 additional shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP made another decreased to its shares in SCVL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.68%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -15,413 additional shares for a total stake of worth $52.59 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,261,769.

During the first quarter, Copeland Capital Management LLC added a 111,033 position in SCVL. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 39240.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 3.29%, now holding 1.23 million shares worth $28.68 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its SCVL holdings by 7.10% and now holds 0.8 million SCVL shares valued at $18.5 million with the added 52793.0 shares during the period. SCVL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 67.50% at present.