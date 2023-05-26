As of Thursday, MasTec Inc.’s (NYSE:MTZ) stock closed at $96.41, up from $94.41 the previous day. While MasTec Inc. has overperformed by 2.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MTZ rose by 21.87%, with highs and lows ranging from $103.50 to $62.36, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 10.63% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of MasTec Inc. (MTZ)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 32.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of MasTec Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -0.50% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MTZ is recording 634.11K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.66%, with a loss of -2.41% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $117.45, showing growth from the present price of $96.41, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MTZ is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze MasTec Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in MTZ shares?

The recent increase in stakes in MTZ appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in MTZ has decreased by -4.26% in the first quarter. The company now owns 5,660,638 shares of the stock, with a value of $502.72 million, following the sale of -252,097 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in MTZ during the first quarter, downing its stake by -0.19%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -9,141 additional shares for a total stake of worth $432.27 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 4,867,380.

During the first quarter, Allspring Global Investments LLC added a 64,214 position in MTZ. Nordea Investment Management AB sold an additional 9786.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -0.32%, now holding 3.05 million shares worth $270.96 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its MTZ holdings by -8.72% and now holds 2.16 million MTZ shares valued at $191.67 million with the lessened -0.21 million shares during the period. MTZ shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 77.20% at present.