As of Thursday, Dutch Bros Inc.’s (NYSE:BROS) stock closed at $28.59, down from $29.39 the previous day. While Dutch Bros Inc. has underperformed by -2.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BROS fell by -5.46%, with highs and lows ranging from $54.18 to $25.45, whereas the simple moving average fell by -15.19% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 29.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Dutch Bros Inc.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.10, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BROS is recording 1.01M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.23%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.58%, with a gain of 0.11% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $37.11, showing growth from the present price of $28.59, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BROS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Dutch Bros Inc. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in BROS shares?

The recent increase in stakes in BROS appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in BROS has increased by 10.41% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,847,094 shares of the stock, with a value of $213.29 million, following the purchase of 645,789 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in BROS during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.62%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 54,977 additional shares for a total stake of worth $107.61 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,454,574.

During the first quarter, Franklin Advisers, Inc. subtracted a -147,713 position in BROS. BofA Securities, Inc. purchased an additional 0.48 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 464.09%, now holding 0.58 million shares worth $18.14 million. At the end of the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC increased its BROS holdings by 3.82% and now holds 0.55 million BROS shares valued at $17.0 million with the added 20066.0 shares during the period. BROS shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 51.50% at present.