Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) marked $4.31 per share on Thursday, down from a previous closing price of $4.43. While Paramount Group Inc. has underperformed by -2.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PGRE fell by -50.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.15 to $3.90, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.08% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

PGRE currently pays a dividend of $0.31 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.60%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Paramount Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 2.51M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PGRE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.12%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.79%, with a loss of -0.69% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.08, showing growth from the present price of $4.31, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PGRE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Paramount Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in PGRE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in PGRE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in PGRE has decreased by -1.27% in the first quarter. The company now owns 26,310,583 shares of the stock, with a value of $113.92 million, following the sale of -337,259 additional shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank Investment Management made another decreased to its shares in PGRE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -7.56%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -1,503,759 additional shares for a total stake of worth $79.58 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 18,378,272.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -31,881 position in PGRE. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. purchased an additional 95800.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.02%, now holding 9.51 million shares worth $41.16 million. At the end of the first quarter, Balyasny Asset Management LP decreased its PGRE holdings by -14.47% and now holds 4.39 million PGRE shares valued at $19.01 million with the lessened -0.74 million shares during the period. PGRE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 68.60% at present.