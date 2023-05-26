A share of NRG Energy Inc. (NYSE:NRG) closed at $33.46 per share on Thursday, down from $33.99 day before. While NRG Energy Inc. has underperformed by -1.56%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NRG fell by -26.96%, with highs and lows ranging from $47.82 to $30.25, whereas the simple moving average fell by -9.35% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of NRG Energy Inc. (NRG)

It’s important to note that NRG shareholders are currently getting $1.51 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.20%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

NRG Energy Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -44.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and NRG is registering an average volume of 4.44M. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $39.75, showing growth from the present price of $33.46, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze NRG Energy Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.97% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in NRG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in NRG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in NRG has increased by 1.30% in the first quarter. The company now owns 30,977,953 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.06 billion, following the purchase of 397,270 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in NRG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 3.70%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 885,109 additional shares for a total stake of worth $846.77 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 24,781,112.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. subtracted a -79,152 position in NRG. Putnam Investment Management LLC purchased an additional 0.6 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 5.09%, now holding 12.43 million shares worth $424.66 million. At the end of the first quarter, LSV Asset Management decreased its NRG holdings by -2.48% and now holds 7.01 million NRG shares valued at $239.4 million with the lessened -0.18 million shares during the period. NRG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 99.97% at present.