Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) closed Thursday at $60.17 per share, down from $61.00 a day earlier. While Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. has underperformed by -1.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ITCI rose by 5.64%, with highs and lows ranging from $66.56 to $42.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 16.44% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 172.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc.’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ITCI is recording an average volume of 879.04K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.26%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.22%, with a loss of -4.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $76.50, showing growth from the present price of $60.17, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ITCI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.10%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in ITCI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in ITCI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Fidelity Management & Research Co’s position in ITCI has decreased by -0.75% in the first quarter. The company now owns 11,927,557 shares of the stock, with a value of $741.3 million, following the sale of -89,826 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in ITCI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 1.49%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 120,160 additional shares for a total stake of worth $509.53 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 8,198,335.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -132,203 position in ITCI. Wellington Management Co. LLP sold an additional -0.38 million shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -7.12%, now holding 5.02 million shares worth $312.29 million. At the end of the first quarter, Wasatch Advisors, Inc. decreased its ITCI holdings by -5.50% and now holds 4.48 million ITCI shares valued at $278.41 million with the lessened -0.26 million shares during the period. ITCI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 94.50% at present.