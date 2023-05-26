As of Thursday, YPF Sociedad Anonima’s (NYSE:YPF) stock closed at $11.06, down from $11.38 the previous day. While YPF Sociedad Anonima has underperformed by -2.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YPF rose by 149.66%, with highs and lows ranging from $13.11 to $2.82, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.04% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 111.30%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of YPF Sociedad Anonima’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 19.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.60, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and YPF is recording 2.17M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.67%, with a gain of 1.65% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.81, showing decline from the present price of $11.06, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YPF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze YPF Sociedad Anonima Shares?

The Oil & Gas Integrated market is dominated by YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) based in the Argentina. When comparing YPF Sociedad Anonima shares with other companies under Energy, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 3.14, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 121.00%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 99.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in YPF shares?

The recent increase in stakes in YPF appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Helikon Investments Ltd.’s position in YPF has increased by 31.95% in the first quarter. The company now owns 10,484,541 shares of the stock, with a value of $116.59 million, following the purchase of 2,538,602 additional shares during the last quarter.

At the end of the first quarter, Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its YPF holdings by -19.25% and now holds 1.82 million YPF shares valued at $20.2 million with the lessened -0.43 million shares during the period. YPF shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 50.80% at present.