As of Thursday, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (NYSE:RCL) stock closed at $77.90, up from $77.26 the previous day. While Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has overperformed by 0.83%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RCL rose by 56.65%, with highs and lows ranging from $81.16 to $31.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 34.20% in the last 200 days.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 172.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -33.60% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RCL is recording 3.55M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.33%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 2.62%, with a loss of -2.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $85.92, showing growth from the present price of $77.90, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RCL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 73.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in RCL shares?

The recent increase in stakes in RCL appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Capital Research & Management Co’s position in RCL has increased by 2.60% in the first quarter. The company now owns 28,719,374 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.88 billion, following the purchase of 728,968 additional shares during the last quarter. Capital Research & Management Co made another decreased to its shares in RCL during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.41%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -410,358 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.87 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 28,631,369.

During the first quarter, The Vanguard Group, Inc. added a 203,833 position in RCL. BlackRock Fund Advisors purchased an additional 17675.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.17%, now holding 10.17 million shares worth $665.62 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its RCL holdings by -0.85% and now holds 7.89 million RCL shares valued at $516.19 million with the lessened 67661.0 shares during the period. RCL shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 73.90% at present.