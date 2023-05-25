Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) marked $3.25 per share on Wednesday, up from a previous closing price of $3.24. While Whole Earth Brands Inc. has overperformed by 0.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FREE fell by -51.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.38 to $2.09, whereas the simple moving average fell by -11.67% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 4.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Whole Earth Brands Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 494.68K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FREE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.67%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.11%, with a gain of 17.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.94, showing growth from the present price of $3.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FREE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Whole Earth Brands Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 24.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in FREE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in FREE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC’s position in FREE has decreased by -10.44% in the first quarter. The company now owns 2,626,412 shares of the stock, with a value of $6.3 million, following the sale of -306,261 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another decreased to its shares in FREE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -1.61%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -38,505 additional shares for a total stake of worth $5.65 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 2,355,696.

During the first quarter, Armistice Capital LLC subtracted a -325,802 position in FREE. The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchased an additional 9862.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 0.47%, now holding 2.09 million shares worth $5.01 million. At the end of the first quarter, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LL increased its FREE holdings by 23.34% and now holds 1.64 million FREE shares valued at $3.92 million with the added 0.31 million shares during the period. FREE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 69.50% at present.