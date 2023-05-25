A share of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) closed at $12.65 per share on Wednesday, down from $12.90 day before. While AMC Networks Inc. has underperformed by -1.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMCX fell by -68.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $40.10 to $12.89, whereas the simple moving average fell by -36.70% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 0.70%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

AMC Networks Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 0.80% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.70, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and AMCX is registering an average volume of 417.58K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.43%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.82%, with a loss of -9.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $18.86, showing growth from the present price of $12.65, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMCX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze AMC Networks Inc. Shares?

A giant in the Entertainment market, AMC Networks Inc. (AMCX) is based in the USA. When comparing AMC Networks Inc. shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 125.25, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -0.80%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in AMCX shares?

The recent increase in stakes in AMCX appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. BlackRock Fund Advisors’s position in AMCX has decreased by -3.68% in the first quarter. The company now owns 4,392,944 shares of the stock, with a value of $77.71 million, following the sale of -167,916 additional shares during the last quarter. The Vanguard Group, Inc. made another increased to its shares in AMCX during the first quarter, upping its stake by 4.41%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 143,164 additional shares for a total stake of worth $59.97 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,390,159.

During the first quarter, ClearBridge Investments LLC subtracted a -218,710 position in AMCX. LSV Asset Management sold an additional 84100.0 shares in the last quarter, decreasing its holdings by -5.50%, now holding 1.45 million shares worth $25.56 million. At the end of the first quarter, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its AMCX holdings by 9.86% and now holds 1.28 million AMCX shares valued at $22.62 million with the added 0.11 million shares during the period. AMCX shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.10% at present.