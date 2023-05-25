Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) marked $26.93 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $27.87. While Citizens Financial Group Inc. has underperformed by -3.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CFG fell by -31.04%, with highs and lows ranging from $44.82 to $23.37, whereas the simple moving average fell by -26.64% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG)

CFG currently pays a dividend of $1.68 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 98.00%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.40% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 9.67M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CFG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.51%, with a gain of 2.08% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.05, showing growth from the present price of $26.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CFG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Citizens Financial Group Inc. Shares?

The USA based company Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) is one of the biggest names in Banks – Regional. When comparing Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 6.47, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 7.30%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 92.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CFG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CFG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in CFG has decreased by -0.16% in the first quarter. The company now owns 55,977,754 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.73 billion, following the sale of -89,474 additional shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors made another increased to its shares in CFG during the first quarter, upping its stake by 7.42%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 2,222,250 additional shares for a total stake of worth $995.94 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 32,189,547.

During the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. added a 241,869 position in CFG. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.53 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 2.36%, now holding 23.15 million shares worth $716.24 million. At the end of the first quarter, Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. increased its CFG holdings by 12.02% and now holds 16.36 million CFG shares valued at $506.04 million with the added 1.75 million shares during the period. CFG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 92.10% at present.