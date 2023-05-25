Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR)’s stock is trading at $5.75 at the moment marking a rise of 151.09% from the last session close. As of this writing, shares are priced at 45.20% less than their 52-week high of $3.96, and 322.79% over their 52-week low of $1.36. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -28.84% below the high and +308.64% above the low.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Further, it is important to consider BMR stock ratios, particularly its price-to-sales ratio over the past twelve months, which stands at 10.92.

How does Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 7 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Hold. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.00 in simple terms.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR): Earnings History

Most analysts expect public companies to report earnings and revenue in line with their projections, but sometimes these figures vary from what they actually expected. In the current quarter, the company had earnings predictions made by 3 different analysts, who are expecting earnings to fall in between the range of 0.40 and 0.37 with an average Earnings Estimate of 0.38 which is in contrast with the last year earnings estimate of 0.36 and also replicates 5.56% growth rate year over year.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: BMR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 64.93% of shares. A total of 1 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 8.34% of its stock and 23.77% of its float.

An overview of Beamr Imaging Ltd.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Beamr Imaging Ltd. (BMR) traded 1,495,340 shares per day, with a moving average of $1.93 and price change of +4.24. With the moving average of $1.98 and a price change of +2.63, about 631,490 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.