Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 3.24% from the previous close with its current price standing at $1.91. Its current price is -89.76% under its 52-week high of $18.65 and 4.95% more than its 52-week low of $1.82. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -36.34% below the high and +12.00% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, NIR’s SMA-200 is $8.6190.

Additionally, it is important to take into account NIR stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 1.46 for the last tewlve months.NIR’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.29, resulting in an 870.24 price to cash per share for the period.

How does Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1.

Near Intelligence Inc. (NASDAQ: NIR) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 90.32% of shares. A total of 35 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 29.62% of its stock and 305.85% of its float.

Mar 30, 2023, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company holding total of 5.85 million shares that make 11.64% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 11.29 million.

The securities firm Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. holds 0.64 million shares of NIR, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 1.26%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 1.23 million.

An overview of Near Intelligence Inc.’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Near Intelligence Inc. (NIR) traded 203,303 shares per day, with a moving average of $2.2199 and price change of -0.9816. With the moving average of $3.9234 and a price change of -8.0616, about 611,445 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, NIR’s 100-day average volume is 330,497 shares, alongside a moving average of $7.1618 and a price change of -8.2216.