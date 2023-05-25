A share of indie Semiconductor Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) closed at $8.92 per share on Wednesday, down from $9.27 day before. While indie Semiconductor Inc. has underperformed by -3.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, INDI rose by 31.18%, with highs and lows ranging from $11.12 to $5.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 8.76% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysis of indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 84.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

indie Semiconductor Inc.’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -39.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.20, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and INDI is registering an average volume of 2.01M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.02%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.66%, with a loss of -2.09% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.67, showing growth from the present price of $8.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether INDI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze indie Semiconductor Inc. Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in INDI shares?

The recent increase in stakes in INDI appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Granahan Investment Management, L’s position in INDI has decreased by -4.23% in the first quarter. The company now owns 6,981,764 shares of the stock, with a value of $52.85 million, following the sale of -308,685 additional shares during the last quarter. Lord, Abbett & Co. LLC made another increased to its shares in INDI during the first quarter, upping its stake by 8.71%. During the last quarter, the company picked up 492,725 additional shares for a total stake of worth $46.54 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 6,147,493.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors added a 6,581 position in INDI. BAMCO, Inc. purchased an additional 94622.0 shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 1.74%, now holding 5.53 million shares worth $41.84 million. At the end of the first quarter, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its INDI holdings by -3.11% and now holds 4.23 million INDI shares valued at $32.0 million with the lessened -0.14 million shares during the period. INDI shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 61.90% at present.