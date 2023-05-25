Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) marked $11.58 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $12.57. While Ivanhoe Electric Inc. has underperformed by -7.88%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight.

Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -89.70%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -75.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.50, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 499.55K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for IE stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.78%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.51%, with a loss of -15.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.10, showing growth from the present price of $11.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ivanhoe Electric Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 21.40%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 35.80% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in IE shares?

The recent increase in stakes in IE appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The company now owns 8,599,019 shares of the stock, with a value of $102.41 million, following the purchase of 110 additional shares during the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC made another decreased to its shares in IE during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.53%. During the last quarter, the company picked up -102,088 additional shares for a total stake of worth $46.83 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 3,932,090.

At the end of the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its IE holdings by 266.58% and now holds 2.17 million IE shares valued at $25.86 million with the added 1.58 million shares during the period. IE shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 35.80% at present.