DigitalBridge Group Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) marked $11.10 per share on Wednesday, down from a previous closing price of $11.41. While DigitalBridge Group Inc. has underperformed by -2.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DBRG fell by -54.06%, with highs and lows ranging from $25.32 to $9.99, whereas the simple moving average fell by -18.46% in the last 200 days.

Analysis of DigitalBridge Group Inc. (DBRG)

DBRG currently pays a dividend of $0.04 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.80%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -42.30% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment.

An average volume of 1.70M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for DBRG stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.17%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.73%, with a gain of 2.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.06, showing growth from the present price of $11.10, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DBRG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze DigitalBridge Group Inc. Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.50%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 89.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in DBRG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in DBRG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. The Vanguard Group, Inc.’s position in DBRG has increased by 0.63% in the first quarter. The company now owns 24,197,084 shares of the stock, with a value of $300.77 million, following the purchase of 150,997 additional shares during the last quarter. During the last quarter, the company dropped down 0 additional shares for a total stake of worth $179.43 million, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 14,435,399.

During the first quarter, BlackRock Fund Advisors subtracted a -136,862 position in DBRG. Capital Research & Management Co purchased an additional 0.61 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 7.28%, now holding 8.97 million shares worth $111.53 million. DBRG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 89.90% at present.