In Wednesday’s session, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) marked $15.73 per share, up from $15.72 in the previous session. While Coupang Inc. has overperformed by 0.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CPNG rose by 13.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $21.38 to $10.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -5.76% in the last 200 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Analysis of Coupang Inc. (CPNG)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 13.40%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Coupang Inc.’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 9.00% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CPNG has an average volume of 7.71M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 3.76%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.05%, with a loss of -1.93% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.22, showing growth from the present price of $15.73, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CPNG is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Coupang Inc. Shares?

Internet Retail giant Coupang Inc. (CPNG) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Coupang Inc. shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 135.60, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 142.50%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.20%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 80.10% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.

Are institutional investors increasing their holdings in CPNG shares?

The recent increase in stakes in CPNG appears to be a result of several institutional investors and hedge funds increasing their positions. Morgan Stanley Investment Managem’s position in CPNG has increased by 38.91% in the first quarter. The company now owns 114,874,584 shares of the stock, with a value of $1.93 billion, following the purchase of 32,177,699 additional shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. made another decreased to its shares in CPNG during the first quarter, downing its stake by -2.69%. During the last quarter, the company dropped down -3,100,688 additional shares for a total stake of worth $1.88 billion, bringing number of shares owned by the company to 112,075,412.

During the first quarter, Maverick Capital Ltd. subtracted a -1,945,645 position in CPNG. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. purchased an additional 4.59 million shares in the last quarter, increasing its holdings by 9.64%, now holding 52.18 million shares worth $874.58 million. At the end of the first quarter, Capital Research & Management Co decreased its CPNG holdings by -22.03% and now holds 51.58 million CPNG shares valued at $864.52 million with the lessened -14.57 million shares during the period. CPNG shares are owned by institutional investors to the tune of 80.10% at present.